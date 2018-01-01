You’ve found the home of the finest free form radio station in southern New England. We’re located right on the campus of Connecticut College and we broadcast a wide variety of music – from folk to funk, from polka to punk! Listen to us on the TuneIn player above, stream us from iHeartRadio and CXRadio, or tune your radio to 90.9FM!

We are all volunteer and 100% listener supported. Residents of the local community are welcome to become WCNI members. Community members and students work together to provide programming that is truly reflective of our listenership.